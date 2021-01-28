More diseases covered for veterans suffering from Agent Orange effects

A significant challenge for brave soldiers who served in Vietnam is the lasting affects of Agent Orange.

Now, some of those veterans and their families are getting more relief.

Agent Orange is the chemical used by the United States military to clear out the heavy brush that communist forces in Vietnam used to their advantage.

The estimated 20-million gallons of chemicals used during the war have contributed to health issues for American soldiers decades later.

Some of the 14 related diseases that have qualified for benefits in the past include diabetes and heart disease, along with prostate and respiratory cancers.

As part of the recently passed National Defense Authorization Act, the three new diseases covered include bladder cancer, t disease.

Blue Water Veterans who served in the offshore waters of Vietnam also now qualify.

A Vietnam veteran from Clinton says, veterans are still dealing with those affects.