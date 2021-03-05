More doses of COVID-19 vaccine on the way for Rock Island County

Local 4 News checked in with local health departments earlier this week to see when they would expect to receive doses of the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Monday, the Rock Island County Health Department said they weren’t sure if they were getting any shipments of it.

On Thursday, the health department announced they now expect to get thousands of doses of the vaccine.

Health officials say the Illinois Department of Public Health could send up to 6,000 doses of the new vaccine a week, starting later this month.

They’ll be added to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

They also say more appointments will be available at local health care facilities and pharmacies.

However, there won’t be enough doses to let people choose which vaccine they want.

Muscatine and Dubuque were among 17 Iowa counties to receive more than 25,000 doses of the vaccine this week.

It’s not clear when the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will get to Scott County.