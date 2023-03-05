Things are heating up again in Silvis in the battle with the city council and the mayor.

Amy Malmstrom, Silvis City Clerk, emailed a notice to a list of recipients including local media, city employees, attorney Kery-Lynn Kfrafthefer, Mayor Matt Carter and City Administrator Nevada Lemke, informing them that a special city council meeting has been called for Tuesday, March 7 at 5:45 p.m. at Silvis City Hall, 121 11th Street, Silvis, in accordance with 65 ILCS 5/3.1-40-25. The meeting has been called by Aldermen Josh Dyer, Tony Trulson and Rick Lohse and is being held:

“for the purpose of considering the following agenda:

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Public Comment

4. Discussion and Possible Action on the following:

a. Discussion and Vote to Disqualify Ancel & Glink from legally representing the City of Silvis due to Conflict of Interest and terminate their legal services for the City of Silvis

b. Hire Labor & Employment Attorney/Firm to provide legal services for Negotiations,

Grievances, Arbitrations, and other labor & employment services as directed by Council

5. Adjournment”

The email was signed:

“Posted by:

Amy Malmstrom

5 March 2023 @ 7:25 am”