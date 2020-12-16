More free COVID-19 testing opportunities cropping up this month in Rock Island County

As people begin to get vaccinated, many others are still getting tested.

Rock Island County is offering a temporary testing site at the TaxSlayer Center in downtown Moline.

More than 100 people showed up to the site on Tuesday to get tested within the first hour of its opening.

The site will continue to be available to Rock Island County residents 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

It will also be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26, and on Sunday, Dec. 27.

The TaxSlayer Center is located at 1201 River Drive.

More information about the Rock Island County Health Department’s temporary community-based COVID-19 testing site is here.