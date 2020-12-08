More free COVID-19 testing sites opening in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health is adding more COVID-19 testing sites across the state — a few of which are in the Local 4 News viewing area.
Free testing sites will be available to the public in Mercer, Bureau and Carroll Counties at the following dates, times and locations:
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Mercer County
Mercer County Health Department
305 Northwest 7th St., Aledo
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 10
Bureau County
Bureau County Fairgrounds
811 W. Peru St., Princeton
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 13
Carroll County
Milledgeville High School
100 E. 8th St., Milledgeville
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.