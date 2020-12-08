More free COVID-19 testing sites opening in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health is adding more COVID-19 testing sites across the state — a few of which are in the Local 4 News viewing area.

Free testing sites will be available to the public in Mercer, Bureau and Carroll Counties at the following dates, times and locations:

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Mercer County

Mercer County Health Department

305 Northwest 7th St., Aledo

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 10

Bureau County

Bureau County Fairgrounds

811 W. Peru St., Princeton

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 13

Carroll County

Milledgeville High School

100 E. 8th St., Milledgeville

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.