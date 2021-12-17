More grandstand acts for 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair announced

Last month, Local 4 News first told you about some of the grandstand acts set to perform at the 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair.

Since then, two more acts have been announced.

In a Facebook post Nov. 24, general manager Shawn Loter announced Kid Rock will perform as the grandstand’s rock act Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The fifth grandstand act, country artist Brantley Gilbert, was announced Friday morning.

Gilbert will perform at the fairgrounds Saturday, Aug. 6.

Here is a complete list of the acts that have been announced so far:

The fairgrounds will announce its grandstand act for Wednesday, Aug. 3, in early 2022.

More information about the grandstand acts is here.

Fun Cards are currently on sale at the fair office and here.