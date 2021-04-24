More gunfire rings out Saturday in area of fatal shooting of 12-year-old on Thursday

More gunfire rang out Saturday morning in the area of 13th and Marquette Streets, Davenport, where a 12-year-old was shot and killed Thursday.

Police said they found casings there about 4 a.m.

Thursday’s incident

Two juveniles were shot – one fatally – in a gunfire incident Thursday in Davenport, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said at a Friday news conference.

Devell Johnson Jr., 12, of Davenport, was pronounced dead as a result of the injuries, Sikorski announced. The second juvenile victim was treated and released.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., Davenport police went to the 1300 block of Marquette Street for a report of gunfire. Police also were in the area of the 1300 blocks of Washington and 13th streets.

Police say three juveniles and De-An Humphrey, 18, of Hannibal, Missouri, were riding bicycles in the alley between 13th and 14th west of Marquette when a vehicle traveling north on Marquette Street stopped at the alley and fired several gun shots at the group on bicycles.

While responding to the report of gunfire, Humphrey was taken into custody after a foot pursuit and charged with carrying weapons and interference with official acts with a weapon.

“Humphrey is not a person of interest in the shooting death of Devell Johnson Jr. or injury to the second juvenile victim treated and released,” Sikorski said.

Further proceedings for Humphrey, who was being held Saturday in Scott County Jail, are scheduled for Tuesday and April 30 in Scott County Court.