More IowaWORKS hiring events will begin Jan. 18

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An employment agency in Davenport is hosting more recruitment opportunities beginning next week for those looking to further their careers.

IowaWORKS will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Hiring events will resume Tuesday, Jan. 18, until the end of the month for these employers:

Durham School Services

  • Friday, Jan. 21 — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Friday, Jan. 28 — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Image preview

LeClaire Manufacturing Company of Bettendorf

  • Tuesday, Jan. 18 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Jan. 25 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Image preview

Allsteel/HNI/HON of Muscatine

  • Wednesday, Jan. 19 — 9 a.m. to noon
  • Wednesday, Jan. 26 — 9 a.m. to noon
Image preview

Kraft Heinz of Davenport

  • Thursday, Jan. 20 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 27 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Image preview

For more information about upcoming hiring events and career opportunities, follow IowaWORKS on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories