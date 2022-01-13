More IowaWORKS hiring events will begin Jan. 18

An employment agency in Davenport is hosting more recruitment opportunities beginning next week for those looking to further their careers.

IowaWORKS will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Hiring events will resume Tuesday, Jan. 18, until the end of the month for these employers:

Durham School Services

Friday, Jan. 21 — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28 — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LeClaire Manufacturing Company of Bettendorf

Tuesday, Jan. 18 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Allsteel/HNI/HON of Muscatine

Wednesday, Jan. 19 — 9 a.m. to noon

Wednesday, Jan. 26 — 9 a.m. to noon

Kraft Heinz of Davenport

Thursday, Jan. 20 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information about upcoming hiring events and career opportunities, follow IowaWORKS on Facebook.