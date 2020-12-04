More joy this Christmas for children who have special needs after generous donations

Kids with special needs will have more gifts under their tree his year because of the work of a local organization.

This would be the 19th year of the holiday carnival hosted by the Illinois Iowa Center for Independent Living in Rock Island.

Instead, it’s providing gift cards to kids with special needs so families can buy toys.

170 total gift cards are going to kids with disabilities at both the Blackhawk Area Education Center and the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency.

Azteca Mexican Restaurant and Storage of America helped provide funding for the gift cards.

