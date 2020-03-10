More Latinas are opening their businesses in the QC

Members of the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce say they see more Latinas opening businesses in the area.



Zenaida Landeros is the executive director of GQCHCC says more women show up asking for help to open their own business, that prompted the creation of the Empowering Latina Leadership Alliance.



“It’s nice to see in the Quad Cities that Latinas are pursuing these opportunities that are full of risk and full of barriers yet they seem to be flourishing and they seem to be doing really great here in the Quad Cities,” said Landeros.



Carmen Fuentes opened her business 26 years ago in Moline. She grew up in a family that had their own jewelry store in Mexico City.



“I started little by the little I took a lot of classes at Black Hawk College”…”A few years to try open up my business it was not easy it was very hard,” said Fuentes.



For the past year Maria Bernal has been working in different gyms as a Zumba instructor until one day she decided to take a leap of faith.



“When I had the opportunity I was like I’m going to take it no matter what,” said Bernal.



Both Fuentes and Bernal agree that chasing your dream will be worth it at the end.