More legal battles are ahead over the partial building collapse in Davenport.

One involves the lawsuit filed by Guanishia “Peach” Berry and her wife over the injuries Peach suffered in the collapse. She had to have one of her legs amputated. The new court filing is a response to Village Property Management’s attempt to get parts of the lawsuit thrown out.

Quanishia and Lexus Berry (Scott County Court evidence)

Attorneys for the Berrys argue their case against that motion Tuesday. They’ve asked for oral arguments in front of a judge, but that date has not been set yet.