More loan relief available for business owners riding out Covid-19

More relief is available for Quad City businesses affected by the covid shutdown.

The U.S. Small Business Administration began accepting new loan applications this week following a signature from President Trump on the Paycheck Protection Program Extention Act.

That means businesses now have until August 8th to complete a loan application.

The previous deadline was June 30th.

A QC Chamber director says, now is a great time to apply if you can use some help.

At the end of May alone in the Quad Cities, there were over 6,100 paycheck protection loans that have gone through local banks, bringing almost 800-million dollars into the community.

The Chamber says, that’s saved several thousand jobs in the area.

They have resources at https://quadcitieschamber.com/