The River Bend Food Bank has been ringing in 2022 by providing free fresh and nonperishable items for residents across the Quad Cities area.

Last month, the organization held a mobile food pantry event at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and weekly food pantry events at SouthPark Mall.

On Thursday, a mobile food pantry was held at the Salvation Army of Clinton County.

More opportunities to receive free food are popping up across the Local 4 News viewing area throughout the month:

Mobile Food Pantries

Saturday, Feb. 5 — 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Kewanee High School, 1211 E. 3rd Street Arrive at or after 9:30 a.m. for registration Distribution will be farmers market-style outdoors, beginning 10 a.m.; event will run until food is gone In the case of inclement weather, event will move inside Bring a laundry basket or bags to take items home

Tuesday, Feb. 8 — 4 to 6 p.m., Muscatine School District Board Office, 2900 Mulberry Avenue Arrive at or after 4 p.m. for registration Distribution will be farmers market-style outdoors, beginning 4:30 p.m.; event will run until 6 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, event will move inside Smoking is prohibited on school grounds

Saturday, Feb. 12 — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Cristo La Roca Church, 3510 Park Avenue West, Muscatine Arrive at or after 9:30 a.m. for registration Distribution will be pre-boxed with a variety of fresh and shelf-stable foods for each household Please stay in vehicle (this is a drive-thru event; volunteers will place food boxes inside vehicle) Food will be distributed until gone

Tuesday, Feb. 15 — 5:45 to 7 p.m. Neil Armstrong Elementary, 3311 Central Avenue, Bettendorf Arrive at or after 9:30 a.m. for registration Distribution will be farmers market-style indoors 5:45 to 7 p.m. with a variety of shelf-stable foods, fresh produce, dairy products and frozen protein Smoking is prohibited on school grounds Bring a laundry basket or bags to take items home



Anyone in need of food is welcome to visit these mobile food pantries.

Weekly Food Pantries

Monday, Feb. 7 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., NorthPark Mall, 320 West Kimberly Road, Davenport West of Olive Garden, in the free-standing building to the south of the mall Pantry will be open for in-person, socially-distanced “shopping” to pick out food for the whole family A variety of fresh produce, dairy products, frozen meals and shelf-stable items will be offered No qualifications required; bring a photo ID Masks will be required while shopping inside the pantry Pantry is also open 2 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Tuesday, Feb. 8 — 2 to 6:30 p.m., SouthPark Mall, 4500 16th Street, Moline Use east Von Maur entrance; pantry will be located just inside the mall Pantry will be open for in-person, socially-distanced “shopping” to pick out food for the whole family A variety of fresh produce, dairy products, frozen meals and shelf-stable items will be offered No qualifications required; bring a photo ID Masks will be required while shopping inside the pantry Pantry is also open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays

Wednesday, Feb. 9 — 2 to 6:30 p.m., NorthPark Mall, 320 West Kimberly Road, Davenport West of Olive Garden, in the free-standing building to the south of the mall Pantry will be open for in-person, socially-distanced “shopping” to pick out food for the whole family A variety of fresh produce, dairy products, frozen meals and shelf-stable items will be offered No qualifications required; bring a photo ID Masks will be required while shopping inside the pantry Pantry is also open 9 am. to 1 p.m. Mondays



Thursday, Feb. 10 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., SouthPark Mall, 4500 16th Street, Moline Use east Von Maur entrance; pantry will be located just inside the mall Pantry will be open for in-person, socially-distanced “shopping” to pick out food for the whole family A variety of fresh produce, dairy products, frozen meals and shelf-stable items will be offered No qualifications required; bring a photo ID Masks will be required while shopping inside the pantry Pantry is also open 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays



Anyone in need of food in Scott County and Rock Island County is welcome to come to these weekly food pantry events.

The River Bend Food Bank thanks Kewanee High School, Muscatine Community Schools, Cristo La Roca Church, Neil Armstrong Elementary School and the volunteers who make these events possible.