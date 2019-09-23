More officers, but threat to high school ‘not credible’

More officers are at Moline High School today after officials got a tip about a threat.

After investigating, police believe there’s “no credible threat” to students.

Here is the full statement from the Moline-Coal Valley School District:

“Sunday evening, Moline administration and the Moline Police Department received an anonymous tip suggesting the possibility of violence at MHS planned for Monday, September 23rd. Moline police immediately responded to the threat by interviewing named parties and conducting corresponding searches. Based on their investigation, the police department has determined that NO CREDIBLE THREAT to Moline High School students exists. The administration believes that student safety is essential to a productive and secure learning environment. To help students, staff, and parents feel more at ease today, additional police will be present at MHS throughout the day.”