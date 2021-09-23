More pets displaced by hurricane find temporary home at QC shelter

Earlier this month, more than 100 cats and dogs displaced by Hurricane Ida found new homes in the Quad Cities. Today, the King’s Harvest animal shelter is nearly just as full with about a dozen more new cats and dogs ready to find a new home.

King’s Harvest Pet Rescue has welcomed new animals this week, and the facility anticpates more shipments in the weeks to come. They are expecting thirteen new dogs coming in this Saturday, as well as the next weekend. The cats have not been getting adopted as quickly and are still available to take home.

The majority of the original shipment of dogs from Hurricane Ida have been adopted, with the exception of three sick dogs who are being nursed back to health. The staff holds the animals for twenty-four hours after they first arrive to ensure that they are in good medical standing.

King’s Harvest has experienced an increase in patrons since announcing their new shipment of animals, with adoption rates and inquiries sparking. For those unable to adopt, King’s Harvest encourages fostering, donating and volunteering.