As the war in Ukraine continues, and 2 million Ukrainians have fled their homes, more public places in the Quad Cities are displaying the country’s colors in support of the besieged nation.

Now, the Iowa-bound span of the I-74 bridge is lit up blue and yellow, about 10 days after the bridge could only be lit one color at a time.

The cities of Bettendorf and Moline had received several requests to change the color of the Iowa-bound bridge lights to yellow and blue in support of Ukraine. On Feb. 28, the bridge lighting was first changed to blue, then yellow March 1, alternating nights.

The aesthetic lighting on the I-74 bridge on both sides is anticipated to be fully operational in late spring/early summer. Until then, there were limited capabilities for illuminating the bridge. The colors blue and yellow could not be displayed simultaneously until recently.

The Iowa-bound I-74 bridge lit up at night. The Illinois-bound span will be lit starting late spring or early summer (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The City of Bettendorf worked with the lighting vendor to find a solution that allowed the colors blue and yellow to illuminate simultaneously on the bridge.

Iowa’s Department of Transportation is working on completing the Illinois-bound aesthetic lighting. A significant part of the lighting components cannot be installed until after the concrete driving surface is finished and the temporary plywood underneath is removed, according to a DOT spokeswoman. This is why Iowa-bound lighting was completed first. Illinois-bound lighting is anticipated to be on and fully operational in late spring/early summer 2022.

The IH Mississippi Valley headquarters at 2500 River Drive, Moline, lit up in support of Ukraine.

The IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union headquarters on River Drive in Moline is being lit yellow and blue to stand with the people of Ukraine and everyone adversely affected by the current situation.

“This week, our headquarters will glow blue and yellow,” the credit union posted on social media. “We’re also donating $1,000 to a special Relief Fund created by Selfreliance Federal Credit Union that will assist with the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Our thoughts are with all those who are affected and their families.”

QC artist Atlanta Dawn also was asked recently by Mama B’s Cafe in Coal Valley to paint a Ukraine-inspired design on their front door windows.

“They are one of the businesses I update their windows seasonally,” Dawn said Wednesday, noting owner Ellie Bealer has had a theme of displaying a Grateful Dead bear on the front doors over the past year that Dawn has painted them.

Colorful bears at the entrance to Mama B’s Cafe, 201 W. 2nd Ave., Coal Valley, hoist the American and Ukrainian flags (courtesy Atlanta Dawn).

“She requested this time to have the bears represent America and show their support for Ukraine,” the artist said.

Donations for Ukraine sent through the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cites have now topped $25,000.

If you would like to help, you can send your donations to the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities by check (2215 E. Kimberly Rd., Davenport, IA 52807) or through their Paypal account HERE.

All monies collected are being sent to outstanding organizations such as the Joint Distribution Committee (JDC), United Hatzalah, the American Jewish Committee (AJC), the Jewish Agency (JA), and/or HIAS.