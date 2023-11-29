Dog parks in Moline and Davenport are now closed, joining the one in Bettendorf, in response to the respiratory dog virus that has been reported in Illinois and several other states.

The American Veterinary Medical Association is recommending that dogs avoid contact with other dogs or animals from outside their household until the illness is contained.

City dog parks are now closed in Bettendorf, Davenport and Moline.

Davenport’s Centennial Dog Park, 315 S. Marquette St., and Robin Creek Dog Park, 4411 N. Marquette St., are closed effective today (Nov. 29), and Moline Parks and Recreation has closed both Moline dog parks — Greenvalley Dog Park, at 6009 50th Ave., and Butterworth Dog Park, at 15th Street and 8th Avenue.

Reopening dates for all dog parks have not yet been determined and the dog parks will remain closed until further notice. The cities advised keeping track of their status on their websites and Facebook pages.

Bettendorf’s Crow Creek Dog Park, at 4701 Devils Glen Road, is also closed due to increasing health concerns surrounding the spread of an infectious respiratory disease in dogs, the city announced Tuesday.