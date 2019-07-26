More quality affordable housing opens in Rock Island

Mayor Mike Thoms cuts the ribbon on Two Rivers Point after a $12 million renovation on July 26, 2019. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

Rock Island is continuing its effort to provide more places for people to call home.

Today, Community Home Partners unveiled a $12 million renovation of Two Rivers Point at 3130 9th Street.

Mayor Mike Thoms, CHP’s property management team and other business leaders checked out the completely renovated studio, one and two bedroom apartments .

There are 141 units Mayor Thoms says anyone would be proud to live in.

“We have more affordable housing that has good quality,” Thoms said. “We’ve been lacking that here for a little while. Not just the high rises, just quality homes for people to be able to enjoy their lives in like a lot of us take for granted sometimes.”

Thoms says they’re looking at other sites to build new homes onto.

As for Two Rivers Point, there are still some units available.

Click here for more information and an online application: http://www.communityhomepartners.com or call 309-788-0825 extension 200.