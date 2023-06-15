Muscatine is starting another road construction project, this one to repair damaged pavement.

Clay Street will be closed to traffic near the intersection with Lincoln Boulevard on Friday, June 16 as Department of Public Works (DPW) workers begin saw cutting to repair the pavement buckling that happened on June 3. The saw cutting will take most of the day on Friday, but the street will be reopened for traffic for the weekend. The section of pavement failed on June 3 during the hot weather and DPW temporarily repaired the street at the time. Starting Monday, June 19, DPW will close one lane at a time to remove the pavement with BMW Builders II following to back the panels. The work will continue until the full width of the street is repaired. Traffic control will be in place to allow for one lane of travel in each direction during construction. The work is expected to be completed by June 28, weather permitting.

There are other street work projects currently underway in Muscatine.

The intersection of Lucas and Logan streets is closed to all traffic as Haggerty Construction completes the sanitary and storm sewer work as part of Phase 5 of the West Hill Storm and Sanitary Sewer Separation Project. Repaving the intersection will take place once the underground work is completed.

Dick Drake Way will be restricted to local traffic only from Highway 61 to Stewart Road through Thursday, June 22. West Continent Energy Services, LLC, a subcontractor for Kinder Morgan, will be upgrading gas line infrastructure and that includes the excavation of the pipe that runs under Dick Drake Way.

Fulliam Avenue is closed between Kindler and West Acre Drive as removal and replacement of the pavement is currently underway. The project is tentatively scheduled to be completed August 11, weather permitting.

Muscatine Power & Water (MPW) will be closing Grand Avenue between Lake Park Boulevard and McArthur Street to replace their water main. Work is tentatively scheduled to begin on Monday (June 19) and completed by July 1, weather permitting.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution when travelling through the construction zone, obey traffic control devices, avoid using phones and be aware of workers. When possible, use alternate routes to avoid construction areas.

For more information on City of Muscatine construction projects, click here.