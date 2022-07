More security is on the way to Mercado on Fifth after managers say recent crowds have been larger than expected. Last year’s largest event attracted around 3,500 people, and Mercado is already seeing upward of 5,000 attendees a week. Festival organizers say they plan to add more security for larger events.

Banda La Super Ranchera will be performing Friday, July 1, and managers expect a pretty big turnout, recommending early arrival and bringing a lawn chair.