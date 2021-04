Theater and live shows were almost non-existent during the pandemic. That took a toll on places like the Adler Theatre.

Shows are slowly making their way back.

Covid-19 protocols will include groups up to four people and groups will be separated by six feet. Masks are required.

The theater can hold 2,400 people, but will be limited to 700. Staff say limited capacity will remain until the fall, at the earliest.

A full list of shows coming to the Adler can be found here.