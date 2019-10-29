More snow heading toward Quad Cities

We picked up more than an inch of snow in the Quad Cities last night, and now there’s more on the way!

Our next batch of snow arrives Wednesday morning and will be with us off and on into Thursday.

In the Quad Cities we’re more likely to see snow later Wednesday into Thursday. Wednesday morning most of the snow falls South of I-80.

We’ll also see a bit of rain mixing in with the snow Wednesday afternoon/evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for areas South of the Quad Cities.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas South of the Quad Cities are most likely to see the heaviest snow this time around.

In the Quad Cities I think we pick up a total of 2-3″ by Thursday late afternoon.

There is a scenario that gives us 6+ inches of snow, but right now that scenario is far less likely to unfold.

Computer Model Forecasts

This snow won’t be easy to measure in all spots either. It will come in a couple waves and we’ll have rain mixing in at times too.

If you’re thinking about trick-or-treat Thursday evening, the snow should be winding down before then. But, it does look like a cold Halloween night!