More tenants frustrated with Quad Cities’ landlords

Local 4 News brought you the latest problems surrounding Jones Lease Properties. That prompted more people to reach out to us about their problems with landlords in the Quad Cities.

Austin Walker rented a house in Davenport from Relocation Reps. He had several problems when he moved in.

“The dryer wasn’t working, come to find out, there was no heat running, no gas running in the house, which also meant no heat in the house,” Walker said. “We had a garage for the property that no electrical ran to it. The garage didn’t work, couldn’t open the door, nothing.”

He said he tried to call the landlord multiple times but was never able to get in contact with him.

Walker is spreading the word with the hopes this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“My issue was I didn’t look at the reviews. I just jumped right in to it and yeah, I’d just study before you move in somewhere and make sure there’s nothing sketchy going on, there’s nothing shady about the company.”