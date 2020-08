Much of the Quad Cities area is waking up without power — assuming you went to bed at all with so much cleanup to be done — after a strong storm pushed through the area Monday afternoon.

Here is a look at the power outages in the area as of 6 a.m.:

You can check the latest numbers at any time here: Alliant | Ameren | MidAmerican

At its peak, Local 4 Chief Meteorologist Andy McCray said he wasn’t sure he’d “ever seen this many people with no power in the Quad Cities.”