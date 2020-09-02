More than 300 donors give ‘COVID-19 plasma’

Former COVID-19 patients from our area are helping others recover by donating plasma.

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has been collecting what’s called COVID-19 plasma for five months.

So far more than 300 donors who have recovered from the virus have donated more than 1,000 units for hospitals.

The plasma contains antibodies that are used to treat patients.

“The effectiveness of this treatment is not nearly understood by any means, there is research underway at a national level, to see how helpful this is,” said Kirby Winn. “Doctors tell us they’re hopeful, they’re optimistic that this can make a difference.”

The center is also putting out a plea for more blood donors.

Donations are typically down 25 percent over Labor Day weekend and they’ve been down during the pandemic.

People who donate between September 7-13 will receive a voucher for a $10 gift card.

MVRBC asks eligible donors to schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org, by calling 1-800-747-5401, or or via the Blood Center’s mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app).

Click here for more information on how you can donate.