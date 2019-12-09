More than 50 cars, trucks and semis crash on I-80 near Des Moines

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (WHO-TV) — The Iowa State Patrol is working to clear some of the more than 50 vehicles involved in a crash on I-80 westbound near Altoona on Monday morning, in hopes of getting at least one lane of traffic opened up.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla told our sister staion WHO-TV that one person was seriously injured in the crash, which happened around 11 a.m. east of the east mixmaster and just before reaching U.S. Highway 65.

No other reports of injuries have come in to the Iowa State Patrol.

According to Dinkla, crews are working to clear vehicles at the beginning of the chain-reaction crash in order to open up traffic on westbound I-80 and get traffic moving again. He expects it will still be some time before the roadway is opened again.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says I-80 westbound is blocked between the U.S. Highway 65 exit and the exit to I-235.

A snow squall blowing through the metro caused slippery roads across central Iowa and law enforcement agencies are responding to dozens of crashes.

The snow squall that caused slippery roads is heading to the QC area.

⚠️ Snow Squall Warning is now in effect for much of eastern IA.



Means a short period of heavy snow/gusty winds could briefly reduce visibility & made roads slippery. pic.twitter.com/H2bhI4wtRV — Zane Satre (@Local4Zane) December 9, 2019