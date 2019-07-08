More trouble happens outside downtown Davenport bar

A fight broke out in front of Shenanigan’s Irish Pub resulting in two women getting arrested for disorderly conduct.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

This isn’t the first time trouble has happened outside this bar. Back in February and March, police said they responded to fights in the same area.

In 2015, their liquor license was revoked due to some arrests and a couple of stabbings.

Davenport’s 3rd Ward Alderman Marion Meginnis said she does not want to renew the bars liquor license next year.

“Am I standing in front of other businesses doing stories about them? No,” Meginnis said. “You know, this just doesn’t happen, but it goes on and on with this one and it’s very tiresome.”

The city of Davenport denied Shenanigan’s application for a liquor license in February 2019 for the St. Patrick’s Day event.

“A huge waste of the city money, huge waste of city resources,” Meginnis said. “We have better things to be doing for the citizens of Davenport than to be dealing with this kind of thing.”

Meginnis said there is nothing the city can do right now to change the status of Shenanigans liquor license.