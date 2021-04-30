More walk-in vaccine clinic dates announced as daily COVID-19 cases rise in Rock Island County

Rock Island County is seeing an increase in daily cases of COVID-19.

On Thursday, health officials reported 64 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, and 27 were in the hospital.

Health officials say it’s another reminder the pandemic isn’t over, and people need to get vaccinated.

In the meantime, they’re working to make the vaccine more accessible.

They held a walk-in clinic Thursday at the Camden Centre in Milan, offering the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines.

One woman says she was glad to hear about the chance to get vaccinated without an appointment.

“I said, ‘Great, I can go get me a shot now because I didn’t know how to do the other part.’ You know, pull it all up and make appointments and stuff like that,” said Yvonne Allen, a vaccination recipient. “See, my granddaughter is in the Navy. She used to do all that stuff for me, but now, I have to do it myself.”

Rock Island County health officials announced walk-in vaccinations will be available on these dates:

Follow the Rock Island County Health Department Facebook page for updates.