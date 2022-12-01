Morgan Wallen treats his tours like an athlete preparing for a new season, so when he wrapped his wildly successful 55-city Dangerous Tour on October 8, no one expected he’d head back out on the road anytime soon. But Wallen surprised everyone by announcing a new 39 date tour that starts March 15 in Australia before coming to the U.S. on April 15. Tickets go on sale here starting Friday, December 9. The tour will make a stop at the Vibrant Arena in Moline on Friday, April 28.

“Man, what a year 2022 has been with the Dangerous Tour. I had the time of my life, and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am that my fans connected with the Dangerous album the way they did,” Wallen shares. “I’ve had so many people ask me if I wanted to take some time off; but the truth is – I have been writing and making so much music in my off-time because I feel as inspired as I ever have. It feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling. We are going to run it back next year with the One Night At A Time World Tour. Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y’all there.”

Wallen named his tour after one of three new songs that will drop at midnight on December 1 on his One Thing At A Time – Sampler: “One Thing At A Time”, “Tennessee Fan,” and “Days That End In Why.” Together, these three songs serve as the first sample of what’s to come from his time in the studio. It arrives on the heels of his new single on country radio, “Thought You Should Know”, which was cowritten with Miranda Lambert and Nicolle Galyon, and is currently in the Top 20 as his latest No. 1 “You Proof” returns to the top of the charts for a rare sixth, non-consecutive week atop the Country Airplay chart.

As one of the biggest artists in the world with “Dangerous” continuing to claim historical chart status as Billboard’s longest running Top 10 album in history for a solo artist, surpassing both Adele’s “21” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Born In The USA”, Wallen says, “I’m not quite done making this new album, so I’m going to keep making it through the holiday break and early January to chase this inspiration. I promise I won’t wait too long to reveal the album details. To hold you over, I’m dropping three new songs today as a sampler of what I’ve been working on. Can’t wait to take it one night at a time in 2023.”

Wallen’s 2022 Dangerous Tour spanned over 50 shows and broke records in 30 venues across the country during its eight-month run. His show at Globe Life Field became the fastest sellout in the venue’s history and surpassed attendance records previously held by artists such as Elton John and Lady Gaga. He holds fastest historical sellouts at 11 venues and broke attendance records with stops at XFINITY Theatre, AmericanBank Center and Darien Lake Amphitheater.

As with his Dangerous Tour, $3 of every ticket sold for U.S. dates benefits the Morgan Wallen Foundation, which funds causes important to him and has supported organizations such as Greater Good Music, Children Are People, the Salvation Army and the National Museum of African American Music.

There is no official pre-sale in the U.S. for this tour, so fans are advised to only purchase through verified sites. For more information, click here.