No injuries were reported in a fire in rural Burlington this morning.

According to a news release, the Burlington and Mediapolis Fire Departments responded to a report of a structure fire in the 14000 block of 90th Avenue in rural Burlington (in Tama Township) this morning at about 8:30 a.m. Road closures in the area delayed their arrival until 8:48 a.m.

Firefighters quickly located the fire within a wall and contained it to an unoccupied portion of the home used for storage, the release said. The fire caused considerable damage to the wall and extended through the roof. A box alarm was struck, calling in 10 off-duty Burlington firefighters and the West Burlington and Gladstone Fire Departments. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office and REC also provided assistance on the scene.

The occupant of the home was sleeping in a different part of the residence at the time of the fire but was awakened by a neighbor and an off-duty Burlington police officer. The fire is not considered suspicious and is considered accidental, according to the release from Robert Berndt, Interim Fire Marshal. All units returned to service at about 12:15 p.m.