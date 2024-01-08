A small fire in an attic caused big headaches for a Moline family this morning.

The Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 3900 block of 10th Avenue at about 9:21 a.m. on Monday, January 8. Firefighters arrived on the scene within four minutes and found a small single-family residence with light smoke coming from the roof vents. Crews began an offensive attack and discovered a small fire in the attic area of the residence. Firefighters successfully brought the fire under control in about 14 minutes, containing the fire and preventing further escalation.

Three adults, a child and a pet were displaced from their home and are being assisted by the Red Cross. The Moline Fire Department’s Fire Prevention and Investigations Bureau is investigating the fire.

“We commend the efforts of our firefighters who responded promptly to contain the fire, preventing further damage and ensuring the safety of the residents,” said Fire Chief Steven Regenwether.