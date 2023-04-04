Photos are starting to come in, showing the damage from this morning’s storm that tore through the Quad Cities. Early reports say that the area around Lowe’s in Moline was hit hard, with trees and power lines knocked down. The Shell gas station on Fifth Street and IL 84 in Colona was also heavily damaged.

Photo courtesy Martin Gonzalez Photo courtesy Martin Gonzalez (photo courtesy Jaxon Beliveau) (photo courtesy Jaxon Beliveau) The Chief Black Hawk statue at Watch Tower Plaza in Rock Island was knocked down by weather on April 4, 2023. (Ryan Jaster, OurQuadCities.com) ( Photo courtesy Mitchell Meggers) ( Photo courtesy Mitchell Meggers) (Photo courtesy Jonathan Triplett)

Eastbound John Deere Road is closed from 38th Street on due to storm damage. Moline Police are asking all residents to only travel if absolutely necessary because of downed power lines and trees.

MidAmerican Energy is currently reporting 11 customers without power on the Iowa side and 17,448 without power on the Illinois side as of 11 a.m.

Local 4 will have more photos and damage reports as they come in.