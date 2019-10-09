Morning Sun man arrested following bicycle fatality accident in Muscatine

A Morning Sun, Iowa man has now been charged for the offense of leaving the scene of a Muscatine bicycle fatality accident back in August.

Muscatine County Attorney Alan R. Ostergren announced Terry Gough has been arrested in the investigation of the death of Devin A. Estabrook.

On Monday, August 12, the Muscatine Police Department and Iowa State Patrol responded to the area of 41st Street South and Grandview Avenue in Muscatine for a report of a bicyclist who had apparently been struck by a motor vehicle. The bicyclist, Estabrook, later died from his injuries.

The criminal complaint alleges Gough, 52, of Morning Sun was the operator of a commercial motor vehicle that struck Estabrook, 49, of Letts, Iowa.

The complaint further alleges Gough did not stop and render aid as required by law and drove past the scene again while emergency vehicles were present during an investigation.

Leaving the scene of a fatality accident is a class “D” felony punishable by a prison term of not to exceed five years, and a fine of between $750 and $7,500.

Gough was arrested without incident on this charge. His next court date is a preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday, October 25 at 9 a.m.