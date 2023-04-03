The City of Morrison is considering an increase in water rates to help maintain and improve the city’s water infrastructure.

The City Council is considering a water rate plan that will be in effect for the next four years and calls for an increase of 3.7% on May 15, 2023, 3.6% on May 15, 2024, 3.5% on May 15, 2025 and 2.10% on May 15, 2026. This proposed plan is a result of a financial analysis which evaluated operating expenses, identified future infrastructure needs and assessed historical data on revenue, expense and inflation trends. The last water usage rate change, which was a decrease of 4.5%, was in 2014. The last water service charge (flat fee) change was an increase of 5.5% in 2017. Based on the average residential use of 3,740 gallons per month, the monthly increase would be $1.39. Sewer rates would be unchanged.

Over the past 10 years, the City of Morrison has been working to improve the city’s water infrastructure. Past projects have included a $2.8 million new well, east end water main loop and water tower rehabilitation that was completed between 2013-14, a $1.2 million new water main installation during Main Street’s reconstruction during 2021-22 and a current project started in 2022 that will replace water meters and work on the west end water main loop that’s estimated to cost $1 million.

Future projects include work on water mains and loops throughout the community, water main replacement during the IL RT 78 South reconstruction, water tower improvements and hydrant replacement. These projects are part of a larger five-year infrastructure plan that is being completed in phases.