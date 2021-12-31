Morrison declared snow emergency beginning Saturday morning

The City of Morrison announced in a release that it will be under a snow emergency beginning Saturday morning:

Due to the weather forecasted for this weekend, the City of Morrison has declared a SNOW EMERGENCY effective tomorrow, Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 8:00 am.

DURING THIS SNOW EMERGENCY:

No parking on Snow Routes. Certain streets have been designated as Snow Routes and are posted as such with blue and white square signs. These routes include Lincolnway (Route 30), Jackson Street, Heaton Street, Winfield Street, Genesee Street, Genesee Avenue, Genesee Court, Illinois Route 78 (which includes parts of Wall Street, Clinton Street, and Portland Avenue), High Street and Academic Drive.

No overnight parking in the Central Business District (CBD). The CBD is bounded by Lincolnway (Route 30) to the north, the Railroad Tracks to the south, Clinton Street to the east, and Orange Street to the west.

Calendar Parking – No parking on all other streets as provided: On even numbered calendar dates, parking is allowed only on the even numbered side of the street. On odd numbered calendar dates, parking is allowed only on the odd numbered side of the street. This parking regulation starts each day at 8:00 am.

Cancellation of Snow Emergency. This snow emergency shall remain in effect until Monday, January 3, 2022, at 8:00 am or until the snow has been removed from the full width of the streets.

Fines & Towing. Violations of a snow emergency carry a minimum fine of $25.00 to $75.00. During Snow Emergencies, Morrison Police may also tow vehicles in violation at the expense of the owner.

Please shovel your sidewalks and remove snow from fire hydrants!

The City of Morrison certainly appreciates your cooperation and compliance! For more information, please feel free to contact City Hall at 815-772-7657 or the Morrison Police Department at 815-772-7659.