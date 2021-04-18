Morrison has new CodeRED emergency notification system

The City of Morrison has transitioned to a new community alert system, CodeRED, a high-speed emergency mass notification service provided by Ormond Beach, Florida-based OnSolve, LLC.

The CodeRED system will serve as the backbone of the City of Morrison’s emergency planning and communications outreach to the community, a news release says. The system sends telephone calls, text messages, emails and posts to social media channels to inform residents. CodeRED was selected for its reliability and accuracy, as well as the system’s wide spread adoption rates across the U.S.

“CodeRED’s robust notification system will provide the City of Morrison with a reliable, easy-to-use interface to quickly deliver critical information to our citizens during emergencies. We are eager to utilize this innovative technology to enhance our emergency preparedness plans and response,” Brian Melton, Chief of Police, said in the release. “The system will be used to notify our community of severe weather, public safety emergencies, boil orders, street closures and any other critical notices.”

OnSolve has provided the City of Morrison an initial database of residential and business telephone numbers; however, all residents living within the city limits of Morrison are encouraged to visit the link https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BF5625049BBD and click on the CodeRED logo to enroll their contact information including cell phone numbers, text and email addresses.

No one should automatically assume they are in the emergency contact database.