Morrison High School students are proving that teenagers can make a difference in a meaningful way.

Celebrating amazing effort and giving back to the community, Morrison High School started the Meaningful MATTERS movement to encourage students and staff to create meaningful moments.

MHS student council members shopped for 29 kids from the angel tree (Photo: Deborah Zigler)

Student council members decked the halls of MHS (Photo: Tiffany Morton Kao)

MHS donated 173 gifts for the Helping Hand Christmas gift program (Photo: Sally Hunt Gray)

MHS Key Club purchased gifts for kids on the Angel Tree (Photo: Gwenn Rickertsen)

For more on Meaningful MATTERS at Morrison High School, click here.