Morrison man arrested for animal cruelty in connection with death of four-month-old dog

On Monday, Nov. 22, Morrison Police arrested Donald C. Golden, 30, of Morrison, charging Golden with Animal Cruelty (Class A Misdemeanor).

This arrest was the result of an investigation into the death of a four-month-old Alaskan Eskimo dog found on Nov. 3, 2021 at 407 Portland Avenue, Morrison, police said Tuesday. Golden was transported to the Whiteside County Jail, was processed and then released on a Notice to Appear for Jan. 10, 2022.

The investigation of this case continues and the Morrison Police Department is being assisted by Whiteside County Health Department – Animal Control and the University of Illinois, Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, College of Veterinary Medicine.