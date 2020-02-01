Morrison man arrested for drive-by shooting

On the morning of Saturday, February 1, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office was given information about a drive-by shooting that occurred on Saturday, January 25.

During the investigation, it was determined that Jonathan P. Wiersema fired four shots from the vehicle he was driving at a home in the 8300 block of Garden Plain Road in rural Morrison. Two occupants of the home were unharmed.

Wiersema was arrested on Saturday, February 1, around 3:00pm. He is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of weapons, and possession of a firearm without a FOID card. He is currently being held in the Whiteside County Jail.

