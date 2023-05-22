'There's more to being a police officer than how many tickets we write.'

The City of Morrison presented Officers Emmit Shepard and Terry Spencer with life-saving awards on Monday at the City Council meeting.

About 5:45 p.m. April 16, Spencer and Shepard responded to a medical call on the 300 block of East South Street.

Dispatchers said a man, later identified as Doug Geerts, was in the bathroom, unconscious and unresponsive. Officers entered the residence and saw Geerts lying on the bathroom floor.

Spencer began CPR on him and Shepard prepared an automated external defibrillator (AED,) which is used to help people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

Shepard applied the AED, and both officers continued CPR until medics arrived.

“I would say it was maybe five minutes (until the ambulance arrived,)” Shepard said at the meeting. “In the moment, your adrenaline is going and it feels like a million years.”

Geerts eventually became responsive and was talking. He was transported by ambulance to the local hospital for further medical attention.

Both officers were quick to praise the response of dispatchers, EMTs and firefighters as well.

“There’s more to being a police officer than how many tickets we write or how many people we arrest,” Spencer said. “This is the kind of stuff that the public doesn’t see very often. Officers do a lot more than just take bad guys to jail.”

Geerts appeared at the meeting with his family to thank the officers, who received a standing ovation from meeting attendees.