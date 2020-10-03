Morrison teen faces felony charge in connection with air-rifle shooting

A Morrison teenager remained in Whiteside County Jail on Saturday after he allegedly shot another person Monday with an air rifle.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, Morrison police responded to a report of a male victim shot in the face by an air rifle on the 600 block of East Lincolnway, according to a news release from Morrison Chief of Police Brian Melton..

After an investigation, Taylor J. Dykstra, 19, was arrested and taken to Whiteside County Jail, where he faces a charge of aggravated battery with a weapon.

The victim was taken to Morrison Community Hospital by MCH Emergency Medical Services and was treated and released.

Aggravated battery is a serious form of battery in Illinois, with a maximum punishment of five years in an Illinois state prison and a fine of $10,000.

Dykstra is being held on $5,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 19.