Mortgage rates have now hit a 12-year high, making it more expensive to buy a home.

Freddie Mac reported that the interest rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage averaged a little more than 5.11 percent this week, which is significantly higher than the 3% average a year ago. The last time rates reached this level was in April 2010, when they hit 5.21%.

With all this talk about rising rates, it could be a scary time for first-time homebuyers. However, the president of Ruhl Mortgage, Jane Schneider thinks now is a great time to buy a home.

“I think now would be an advantageous time if you’re looking for a home, as a first-time homebuyer to go ahead and do that,” said Schneider. She explained that while rates may be high now, they are expected to increase more, so now would be a good time to take advantage of the rates.

Pieter Hanson is a realtor with Mel Foster in Moline. He also thinks now is a good time for homebuyers to search the market.

“I don’t think it’s a bad time to buy, as long as they take their time and make a smart purchase,” said Hanson.

The average 2021 sale price of a home in the Illinois QC was $151,800, compared to $239,600 in the Iowa QC — both a 6% increase over 2020, according to Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors.

List of Resources in the Quad Cities for first-time homebuyers:

Getting an IHDA Loan

Homeownership Assistance: Illinois – HUD

Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors

Mel Foster Co