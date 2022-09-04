You don’t have to be outside very long on a scorching day before somebody says, “it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity!” If you want to avoid the humidity, where should you live? The team at House Method helps people find home service providers in new areas, so they decided to take on this challenge. They reviewed government data for over 300 cities to develop a list of the most humid cities in the U.S.

The top five most humid cities in the U.S. all had average relative humidities of 90%. They are:

Lake Charles, LA Jackson, MS Meridian, MS Brownsville, TX Port Arthur, TX

The top five least humid cities have varying average relative humidities. They are:

Las Vegas, NV (36%) Bishop, CA (38%) Phoenix, AZ (46%) Tucson, AZ (47%) El Paso, TX (50%)

It’s interesting to note that Texas has cities on both the most and least humid lists.

One of the most unusual listings in the top 15 most humid cities is St. Paul, but not the one in Minnesota. The city of St. Paul sits on an island of the same name in the Bering Sea between mainland Alaska and Russia. The island is cold with temperatures ranging from minus 26°F to 66°F, with an average of around 32°F. Due to the island’s high winds, small size and the surrounding water, even at its frigid temperatures, it has high humidity.

Here are the top five most humid cities in Illinois:

Peoria Rockford Springfield Moline Chicago

A city doesn’t always need high heat to have high humidity. While heat is a major factor in producing humid climates, an area with enough rainfall, like the Quad Cities or a location exposed to high winds along large bodies of water, like on the island of St. Paul, can create humidity.

For more information on the study, including other cities on the lists and the methodology, click here.