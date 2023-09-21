Employment went up in most Illinois metro areas in August, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (DES).

Total nonfarm jobs went up in 11 metropolitan areas, went down in two and stayed the same in one for the year ending August 2023, according to data released from BLS and DES. The unemployment rate increased in 13 metropolitan areas and decreased in one.

“Steady, consistent job growth statewide continues to boost a strengthening Illinois economy,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “A growing labor market and newly created jobs are giving workers and jobseekers the opportunity to reenter the workforce and pivot career choices that better suit the talent and diversity of the state workforce.”

Metro areas with the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were:

Elgin Metro (+2.5 %, +6,400),

Danville MSA (+2.2%, +600)

Springfield MSA (+2.0%, +2,200)

In the Quad Cities metro area, total nonfarm jobs increased by 1,100 jobs during the period, from 182,900 jobs to 184,000.

Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago Metro were up +0.9% or +35,700. Total nonfarm jobs were down in the Kankakee MSA (-0.5%, -200) and the Rockford MSA (-0.2%, -300). They remained the same in the Decatur MSA. Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metros included:

Education & Health Services (13 areas)

Leisure & Hospitality (12 areas)

Government (11 areas)

The leisure/hospitality (+1,800), government (+800) and educational/health services (+400) industries had the largest payroll gains over the year. The industries with the largest unemployment increases over the year were professional/business services (-1,200), retail trade (-300) and construction (-300).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate increases were the Danville MSA (+2.0 points to 7.1%), the Rockford MSA (+1.9 points to 7.4%), and the Decatur MSA (+1.7 points to 7.2%). The only metro area with an unemployment rate decrease was the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-0.2 percentage point to 5.0%). The unemployment rate measures those who are out of work and seeking employment. Someone who exhausts benefits, or is ineligible, will be counted in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work.

In the Quad Cities metro area, the not-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.6% in August 2023, an increase from 3.7% in August 2022.

For more information on the labor market in Illinois, click here.