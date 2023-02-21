New information Local 4 News obtained could shed light on the treatment of an inmate who died recently at USP Thomson.

It comes from Victor Gutierrez’ mother. Gutierrez is the inmate who died.

His mother, Theresa Raymond, says employees at the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office told her there were no visible marks on the body when he died.

But now she claims that isn’t true after she viewed her son’s body for herself.

Victor Gutierrez’s mother and the rest of the family held a wake for him over the weekend. That’s when they saw his body.

His mother says they saw scratches on his body, scrapes on his knuckles and bruises around his neck.

She also says they saw duct tape on his left arm and rope marks on his right.

Raymond hired a lawyer who she says is considering having a second autopsy performed.

However, that’s not likely because Gutierrez has been embalmed.

The family found a second lawyer to help investigate his death at the prison.