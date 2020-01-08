Mother credited with saving baby’s life after vehicle flips onto its roof

A baby is safe after an accident left it upside down in a car this morning in Silvis.

Two cars collided around 8 a.m. this morning at the intersection of Illinois Highway 5 and Crosstown Avenue.

A woman and her baby were inside the vehicle when it flipped onto its roof.

No one was seriously hurt, and Silvis Police credit the mother for restraining the baby properly.

“With the speeds of today, the potential of collision, just having the child restrained correctly within the vehicle is going to prevent a lot of accidents and injuries,” said Rock Island Assistant Fire Chief Bob Graff in relation to how car seats can save children’s lives.

Graff says the safety of young passengers is also determined by the size of the child, the size of the car seat and the direction in which the car seat is facing in the vehicle.

Rock Island Firefighters, the Davenport Fire Department and Medic EMS are happy to check the safety of car seats and will have inspection stations set up during the weekend in March. More information on dates and times of these inspections will be provided when available.