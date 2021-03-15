Mother Nature reminds the QCA that … yes … it’s still winter

Mother Nature gave the Quad Cities a harsh reminder that it’s still winter on Monday.

This comes after milder temperatures hit the area over St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Local 4 News was in Davenport when the snow fell, and a snow plow was seen clearing off Locust Street.

The winter weather conditions — not unheard of for this time of year — started out as rain early Monday morning before changing over to sleet during the morning drive and then snow just before lunchtime.

They did, however, stop before the evening commute.

On the bright side, the Local 4 Weather Team says the forecast will be looking up by Saturday, the first day of spring.

