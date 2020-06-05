Mother of 8-year-old Sterling fire victim asking community for support

The mother of an 8-year-old Davenport girl who died in a fire that happened early Monday morning in Sterling is asking the community for help with funeral expenses.

According to Faith Walker, her daughter Shayla Walker died while trying to rescue her relatives, who were trapped inside the apartments at the time of the fire.

“Although she saved her little brother, it wasn’t enough,” says Walker on the GoFundMe account she created after the incident. “She told him to stay put and rushed back in to try to save her cousin.”

Walker says her daughter was the “smallest big-hearted hero” and is asking for donations so she can be “placed at rest after all her bravery.”

As of Thursday evening, the GoFundMe account has raised over $2,800. Walker’s goal is to raise $8,500.

Donations can also be made through Facebook.