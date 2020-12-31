Mother-son duo shovels for seniors

Dangerous conditions from this week’s winter storm pose a great risk for seniors.

That’s why a Bettendorf woman and her young son are volunteering their time to lend a hand.

It’s called the Shoveling for Seniors program.

One of the helpers is Lori De Simone’s 12-year-old son, who she’s hoping to instill a dedication to volunteering.

They dug out the sidewalks, driveway and outdoor ramp for a local veteran who has limited resources.

They already have over 20 people asking for their help.

If you’d like to be part of the Shoveling for Seniors program, you can email De Simone at: zultansbuddy@yahoo.com.