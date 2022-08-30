It’s been a week since a fatal car crash killed a mother and her son in Davenport.

Now their family is speaking out.

The accident happened a week ago Monday night.

Police say the family’s car crashed into Duck Creek. Ashley Taylor, 31, and her 12-year-old son Andre Grady were killed.

Her 10-year-old daughter is currently in the hospital battling injuries while the two youngest children were treated and released.

“We understand that this is still going to be a long road ahead,” Anton Taylor Sr. said. “For them as well. They have a lot of family, so you know we just want to kind of wrap ourselves around them and be that support for them that their mother was.”

There is a memorial fund set up at the Family Credit Union to help cover costs after this tragedy.